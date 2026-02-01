Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado Springs police: Woman shot by officers after getting into cruiser, reaching for shotgun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs shot and wounded a woman Saturday evening, they said, who was reaching for a shotgun from a police cruiser she escaped into.

It happened around 10 p.m. after police were called about a disturbance between a man and a woman near the intersection of Delaware Drive and Marion Drive, located near The Citadel Mall.

When officers arrived, police said the woman, wielding a knife, began running from them, threw the knife, then got into a police cruiser and reached for a shotgun inside.

An officer fired at least one round, hitting her. She was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

CSPD says no officers were injured during the incident.

