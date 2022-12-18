Man arrested for shooting at Colorado Springs police; 1 officer injured

DENVER — A man was taken into custody after he allegedly shot multiple rounds at Colorado Springs police early Sunday morning, injuring one officer, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the officer’s injuries were minor.

The suspect, James Faith, 36, was taken into custody after sustaining a minor injury from an unknown cause during the incident, police said. He is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide of a peace officer.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Willamette Avenue in Colorado Springs. A relative of Faith called police to report that the suspect was randomly shooting a gun.

When officers arrived, police said Faith fired multiple rounds at them, causing shrapnel to strike one officer. Police escorted Faith’s relative to safety and called for the tactical enforcement unit to respond, the department said in a release.

When members of the tactical enforcement unit arrived on scene, police said the suspect fired more rounds toward them. Police said they were eventually able to contain the suspect and make an arrest. It’s unclear from the release if officers fired the weapons at the suspect.

Faith will be booked into the El Paso County Jail.

