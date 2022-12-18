Colorado Springs police: Homicide suspect arrested after attempted police station break-in

DENVER — A homicide suspect was arrested after allegedly attempting a break-in at a Colorado Springs police station early Sunday morning to reportedly turn himself in.

Carlos Trejo, 36, was taken into custody after the alleged break-in at a police substation located at 7850 Goddard Street in Colorado Springs, the department said in a release Sunday morning.

Trejo is accused of shooting and killing his roommate, who has yet to be identified. The suspect was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, police said.

The release said Trejo was caught attempting to break into the substation around 1:23 a.m. and detained. He allegedly told officers that he shot his roommate and wanted to turn himself in.

When officers from the violent crime unit responded to the suspect’s nearby apartment, they found a deceased male inside the unit, according to police.

Trejo was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

No other details surrounding the incident were released.