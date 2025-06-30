Colorado Springs police arrest suspect in deadly shooting involving 3 vehicles blocks away from Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place blocks away from Memorial Park last week.

Police received a call about the shooting at around 11:43 p.m. on June 26 at the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Cedar Street.

An investigation into the shooting revealed that as three vehicles were driving near the intersection, there was a disturbance between two of the drivers. All three vehicles pulled to the side of the road, and the drivers got into a verbal argument that turned into a fight.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles retrieved a weapon and fired at one of the other drivers, killing the victim at the scene.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Howard Heyliger. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, police said.