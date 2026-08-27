Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
63  WX Alerts
CrimeCrime

Actions

Colorado officer caught in Florida undercover child solicitation sting

Springfield police officer faces internet luring charge, CBI says
Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KMGH) — A police officer with the Springfield Police Department in Colorado was arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit sex from a minor in Florida, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

Officer Dustin Dwayne Martin, 37, contacted an undercover Orlando-area deputy whom he believed to be a minor via Snapchat, the bureau said. Martin was caught in an investigation the Orange County Sheriff's Office was undertaking into people seeking to solicit children online.

The bureau charged Martin with internet luring of a child — a Class 5 felony. He has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

ask lisa.png

Denver7 | Weather

What do you want to know about Colorado weather? Ask Lisa Hidalgo