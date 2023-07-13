Colorado man in Las Vegas hostage case had threatened Littleton landlord days prior, affidavit shows

JEFFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – The Golden man accused of holding a woman hostage in Las Vegas earlier this week had reportedly threatened his Littleton landlord four days prior, telling her not to mess with him because he was a “killer” in possession of several firearms.

The information, revealed in an arrest affidavit from Jefferson County obtained by Denver7 Thursday, paints Matthew John Ermond Mannix, 35, as a man with a troubled history with law enforcement dating back to at least the beginning of 2022 in the state of Colorado.

Last week, on July 7, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on W. Teton near W. Toller Ave. in Littleton on a report of a man making threats toward a woman.

The woman, who was renting a room to Mannix at her home, told deputies the man was in possession of several firearms, some of which were stored in the attic of the home.

A search for Mannix through several databases revealed he had a protection order against him issued on January 3 of this year, which stated Mannix is prohibited from possessing or purchasing weapons through at least July 20, 2026. A second database showed Mannix had entered a guilty plea on June 15 of this year for attempted second-degree kidnapping. Other records showed the suspect had made a call in January of last year, claiming to possess an AK-patter rifle.

At the scene, responding deputies learned from the woman renting the room that Mannix had called her to tell her not to mess with him because he was “a killer” and “a hunter,” and reportedly told another man he also called, “I’ll take you out,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Arresting documents show the landlord was at the house with Mannix’s ex-girlfriend at the time, who told deputies she and Mannix had purchased a gun safe which was in the attic above the garage – a common area used by the suspect and others living in the house. The safe, the ex-girlfriend told deputies, had some of her weapons inside that she wanted to retrieve.

Once inside the safe, Mannix’s ex-girlfriend told deputies the suspect had taken two of her guns without her permission – a Glock 19 with 17 round magazines and a Taurus G3c, both with a combined value of around $900.

The affidavit states deputies then seized several weapons from the safe before calling Mannix to ask him which weapons were his. He explained that “he and his friends do a lot of shooting,” before he was informed by law enforcement that they had probable cause to arrest him on several gun charges, including possession by a previous offender, violation of a protection order and theft of firearms.

The arrest affidavit goes on to state that the deputy told Mannix over the phone he could meet him or he could file paperwork for an arrest warrant. Mannix did not meet with the deputy.

It's unclear what happened next, but four days later, Mannix would be arrested in Las Vegas on several charges, including first-degree kidnapping, coercion with force or threat of force, destroying or injuring real or personal property of another, resisting public officials and disregard for safety of a person/ property.

During a hearing Thursday morning, Mannix signed a waiver of extradition to Colorado. If he cannot post the $$759,000 bond posted in the Las Vegas case, Mannix will have to wait until it is resolved before returning to Colorado.

If he is able to post bond in that case, he will be sent back to Colorado to face charges here.