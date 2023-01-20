Watch Now
Colorado man arrested for possessing child sex abuse material in Boulder County, deputies say

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 20, 2023
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A man in Boulder County was arrested this week for possessing child sex abuse material, deputies said in a news release Friday.

Brian Woods, 34, was arrested Jan. 18 after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the distribution of possession of child sex abuse material (CSAM) from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Deputies said the tip was regarding CSAM on a social media app.

Following the tip, a search warrant by the Louisville Police Department was requested and performed with the help of the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab on June 22, 2022, at the man’s home where more evidence of CSAM was found, according to the news release.

A months-long investigation soon followed and Woods was booked into the Denver Detention Center on six counts of sexual exploitation of a child – possession, a Class 4 felony.

