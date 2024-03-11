Colorado drug trafficker, key figure in ‘vast criminal network,’ sentenced

DENVER — An Englewood man, who authorities said was a prolific drug and gun trafficker and a key figure in a “vast criminal network,” was sentenced to federal prison, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Monday.

Xavier Drew, 29, was sentenced Wednesday to 162 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, according to a news release. Drew was also ordered to pay more than $14,000 restitution for a fraudulently obtained PPE covid loan.

Drew pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams and more of fentanyl, and 50 grams and more of methamphetamine, and to one count of trafficking firearms.

“Xavier Drew was a key figure in a vast criminal network which engaged in firearms and narcotics trafficking, extending far beyond our Colorado communities,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers in a news release. “Thanks to the hard work of our ATF special agents and our partners at the USPIS and DEA, their criminal enterprise has been dismantled as they now face justice within the confines of federal prison."

Another man, Esvin Ivan Calles-Corrales, 28, of Phoenix, Arizona, identified as a co-defendant in the release, was sentenced Thursday to 60 months in prison. Additional defendants in the case have pled guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Federal authorities began their investigation into Drew and his associates, referred to as members of the “GUWOP gang,” in 2022. The investigation revealed that Drew and members of his gang were illegally selling firearms, including ghost guns. They were also selling fentanyl and methamphetamine, the release said.

Authorities said Calles-Corrales was supplying Drew — shipping packages from Arizona to Drew’s Aurora home — and transferring the proceeds to Mexico. One of the parcels intercepted by the US Postal Inspection Service was found to contain a children’s music box with a large amount of meth and a latex glove containing a large quantity of fentanyl pills.