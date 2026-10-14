Colorado Bureau of Investigation's No. 1 most wanted sex offender arrested in Denver

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has arrested its No. 1 most wanted fugitive sex offender, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

According to the CBI, the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Rafael Hinojosa-Briseno, 40, on Tuesday in Denver. He was wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for failing to register as a sex offender and a misdemeanor warrant for assault, the CBI said. In addition, the CBI said he was also wanted by the Wheat Ridge Police Department for alleged felony trespassing and misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

The CBI said that his requirement to register stems from a previous conviction for attempting to sexually assault a child in Denver. He previously served a sentence of six years in a Colorado Department of Corrections facility.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Hinojosa-Briseno location at an apartment in the 900 block of South Dahlia Street in Denver was provided by an anonymous tipster who gave the information to an analyst with the CBI's Special Investigations Unit. After receiving the tip, law enforcement began surveillance of the area, the CBI said.

After watching the apartment for several hours and confirming Hinojosa-Briseno was inside, officers tried to make contact. Hinojosa-Briseno then allegedly tried to flee out a back window, where he was apprehended by officers stationed behind the apartment. The CBI said he was then taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

The CBI said Hinojosa-Briseno was ranked No. 1 on its Most Wanted Sex Offenders list due to a "lengthy criminal history that includes prior arrests and/or convictions for sexual assault on a child, aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, assault, domestic violence, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of dangerous drugs, failure to register as a sex offender, burglary, and numerous other lesser offenses."

