Colorado anti-violence advocate left peace rally and killed man to avenge son’s death, prosecution alleges

Adams County jurors will decide whether a Colorado anti-violence advocate left a peace rally, drove to a 5-year-old boy’s birthday party and shot the boy’s father at point-blank range to avenge his son’s death — or whether the man visited the party with good intentions and got caught up in a shooting carried out by someone else.

During opening statements in Lumumba Sayers Sr.’s murder trial Tuesday, prosecutors and defense attorneys presented two very different versions of the Aug. 10, 2024, killing of 28-year-old Malcolm Watson at his son’s pool party in Commerce City’s Pioneer Park.

Sayers Sr., 47, is charged in Adams County District Court with first-degree murder, menacing and two counts of tampering with evidence in Watson’s killing.

Prosecutors alleged that Sayers Sr. shot and killed Watson to avenge the death of his son, Lumumba Sayers Jr., who was killed in a shootout in Five Points in 2023, because Sayers Sr. believed Watson was connected to his son’s death.

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