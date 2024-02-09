Coban Porter, brother of Denver Nuggets star, pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in DUI crash

DENVER – Coban Porter, a former University of Denver basketball player and brother to Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., pleaded guilty Thursday to killing a woman while driving under the influence in January of last year.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide – reckless driving and reckless vehicular assault in the Jan. 22, 2023, crash that killed 42-year-old Katharina Rothman.

A previous charge of vehicular assault – DUI was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. He will be sentenced to no more than eight years in prison, according to our partners at The Denver Post.

Based on the investigation, police found that Porter had been driving about 50 mph eastbound on E. Buchtel Blvd. and ran a red light at University Blvd when he crashed into Rothman, who was headed north on University, according to a probable cause statement.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said her cause of death was blunt force injuries. A 47-year-old passenger in her car was seriously injured.

He will be sentenced on April 19.

