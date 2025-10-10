Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clear Creek County deputies look for stolen shuttle bus after responding to crash on eastbound I-70

Deputies said the stolen vehicle struck an Idaho Springs patrol vehicle that was responding to a crash on the highway
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies in Clear Creek County are looking for a stolen vehicle after the suspected driver reportedly crashed into an Idaho Springs police patrol car Friday on Interstate 70.

Deputies were initially responding to a cash on the eastbound lanes of I-70 at the Idaho springs exit when the driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly crashed into a police patrol car.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office described the vehicle as a Clear Creek County Roundabout shuttle bus (pictured below).

Deputies said the driver did not stop and is currently being sought by law enforcement.

If seen, you are asked to call 911. No injuries were reported with either crash, deputies said.

