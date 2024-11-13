Centennial man charged with arson after unattended fire pit sets neighbor’s home ablaze: SMFR

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A Centennial man is facing felony arson charges after investigators say an unattended fire pit sparked a fire that caused more than $200,000 in damage to a neighbor’s house and his own.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Oct. 8 on East Fair Court in Centennial’s Heritage Village neighborhood. Two homes – 4801 and 4802 East Fair Court – were both on fire when South Metro Fire-Rescue (SMFR) firefighters arrived on scene.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7, 66-year-old Daniel Richter told investigators he had been burning twigs in a fire pit in his backyard at 4801 East Fair Court during the afternoon of Oct. 7. When he was done burning the twigs, he covered the fire pit with a steel grate, poured water on it and put the remnants in a trashcan, the affidavit states.

He also left a pile of firewood near the fenceline of the home at 4801 East Fair Court, according to the affidavit.

“Preliminary findings are that an unattended fire pit placed near a wood fence and pile of firewood is the cause of this fire,” SMFR wrote on social media.

By around 2 a.m., a fire had engulfed the backyard and a large portion of the back of the home at 4802 East Fair Court, as well as part of Richter’s home. The owners of that home were out of town when the fire broke out. Investigators estimated $150,000 in damage was done to that home, which a building inspector deemed completely uninhabitable after the fire.

Another $60,000 in damage was done to 4801 East Fair Court, which was deemed partially habitable. Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies remained at the home until Richter was able to leave while his neighbor returned from out of town.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Update: Second Alarm has been called for exposure to a second home. No occupants home of original residence and all occupants of second home evacuated safely. pic.twitter.com/16FQETRPGj — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 8, 2024

Richter was charged with a class 3 felony count of fourth-degree arson. According to Colorado law, fourth-degree arson is handed down when someone “knowingly or recklessly starts or maintains a fire” that endangers a person or property. It becomes a class 3 felony when only property is endangered but the damage exceeds $100,000.

SMFR said it was the second fire in a two-day span caused by an unattended fire pit. The agency said it serves as a reminder to fully extinguish all fires and completely douse any hot coals.

North Metro Fire Rescue has published guidance on recreational fires here. The guidance includes recommended distance between different types of firepits and any combustibles, as well as the directive to have someone always watching a fire or any smoldering embers.