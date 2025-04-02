CBI issues alert for 14-year-old boy last seen in Rifle getting into a vehicle with a 19-year-old woman

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen in Rifle on Tuesday.

Austin Mairel, 14, was last seen near the intersection of E. 8th Ave. and Birch Ave. in Rifle getting into an unknown vehicle with 19-year-old Aaliyah Quintanilla.

The Endangered Missing Alert from the CBI states their last known location was near Santa Fe Dr. and W. 7th Ave. in Denver.

Austin has brown hair and eyes, measures 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Denver7

Quintanilla was described as either having black or multi-colored hair and green eyes. She stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to the alert.

Law enforcement is concerned for Austin’s safety.

If seen, call 911 or the Rifle Police Department at (970) 625-8096.