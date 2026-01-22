CBI investigating Walsenburg police shooting that injured a fleeing domestic violence suspect

WALSENBURG, Colo. — A Walsenburg police officer discharged their gun while trying to take a domestic violence suspect into custody on Wednesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reported, though few details are available about the incident.

The CBI issued a press release about the shooting at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers with the Walsenburg Police Department and deputies with the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office located a suspect with an active arrest warrant related to a domestic violence case out of Crowley County. The suspect — only identified as a 43-year-old man — was at a TA Express Travel Center in Walsenburg, according to CBI.

Detectives in Crowley County had been searching for the suspect and his Toyota, which were at the center of a Be on The Lookout alert, or a BOLO. The detectives told nearby agencies that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

When Walsenburg police officers and Huerfano County deputies tried to take the suspect into custody, he drove away, CBI said.

One of the police officers discharged their firearm during the incident, CBI said, but no other details were available about what led them to shoot.

For several miles, the suspect, who was speeding, led authorities on a pursuit, which ended on Highway 10 around milemarker 43. At that point, the man had pulled over and was taken into custody, CBI said.

He had injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to a medical facility, CBI said. Once he is released, he will be transported to the Huerfano County Detention Center. No officers were injured.

Denver7 reached out to try to learn more about how the suspect was injured. A CBI spokesperson explained that that is not yet clear — the suspect could have been injured by a bullet, broken glass or something else.

No other details were available as this case is under investigation. CBI is leading the investigation for this shooting.