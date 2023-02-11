CBI investigating shooting of man by Park County deputies Thursday night

PARK COUNTY, Colo. – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting of a man by Park County deputies Thursday night.

The man reportedly led Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase on Highway 285 near the town of Bailey after eluding a traffic stop at around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, which shortly ended due to “public safety from the erratic and dangerous driving of the suspect,” who was reportedly speeding in excess of 100 mph, according to a news release.

Deputies later found the vehicle in a ditch following a search of Highway 285 near the area of Grant.

Further investigation revealed the driver and his female passenger were inside a home in the area, and it is believed the suspect told the homeowners that their vehicle was stuck and were looking for help to get it out of the ditch.

Deputies contacted the homeowners and entered the home searching for the suspects a short time later and the female passenger was immediately arrested, the CBI said in a statement.

The male suspect – identified as a 45-year-old man – was found hiding in the home and was shot by Park County deputies “following some type of altercation,” according to CBI officials.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

The man was taken to a Denver area hospital where he is currently being treated. His condition was listed as critical.

No deputies were injured in the shooting but two Park County deputies were placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

The CBI is coordinating with the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on this investigation.

