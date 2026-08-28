CBI identifies new leads in sexual assault cases impacted by Yvonne Missy Woods

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says it has found new leads after testing multiple DNA samples from sexual assault cases that were affected by the alleged misconduct of former CBI DNA Analyst Yvonne Missy Woods.

Replying to a Denver 7 inquiry, CBI said they had identified 27 Denver sexual assault cases that were affected. Of those cases, three were flagged by CBI as high-risk, and additional DNA testing was carried out by the Denver Crime Laboratory (DCL).

After an independent review of the cases Woods had worked on, the DCL decided to conduct additional testing on 10 more cases for a total of 13.

Work was carried out by the lab between April 2025 and March 2026. The re-testing yielded eligible DNA profiles for 11 of the 13 cases, and six of those profiles generated investigative leads through the CODIS database to potential suspects.

All 13 of the cases remain active criminal investigations, and the CBI and Denver Police Department are not sharing information on the specifics of each of the cases at this point.

Back in June, Woods pleaded guilty to four counts in Jefferson County Court, reversing an original not guilty plea in February.

Watch Denver7 senior investigator Jennifer Kovaleski's previous coverage in the video below:

The charges she ultimately pleaded guilty to in June included cybercrime, perjury, attempting to influence a public servant, and forgery. The other 100 remaining counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement between her defense attorneys and prosecutors.

The state has allocated more than $7 million to deal with the fallout from the case. CBI officials have said the case has created severe backlogs in both DNA evidence cases and sexual assault tests are experiencing delays.

