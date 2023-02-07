Watch Now
Castle Rock police looking for pickup truck involved in hit-and-run crash

Police did not say whether anyone was injured following the crash
Posted at 4:49 PM, Feb 07, 2023
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – Police in Castle Rock are asking for your help to identify the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened sometime around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Factor Shops Boulevard and Promenade Parkway.

Police said the pickup truck – a black Dodge Ram – Ram has multiple distinct characteristics to include a lift, running boards, orange and black toolbox in the bed, custom grill with a “T-Rex” sticker and after-market wheels/tires.

castle rock hit and run vehicle feb 6 2023.jpg

If you have information about this vehicle or the driver, you’re asked to contact Officer Stoneking at cstoneking@crgov.com.

