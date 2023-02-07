Castle Rock police looking for pickup truck involved in hit-and-run crash

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – Police in Castle Rock are asking for your help to identify the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon.
The crash happened sometime around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Factor Shops Boulevard and Promenade Parkway.
Police said the pickup truck – a black Dodge Ram – Ram has multiple distinct characteristics to include a lift, running boards, orange and black toolbox in the bed, custom grill with a “T-Rex” sticker and after-market wheels/tires.
Police did not say whether anyone was injured following the crash
If you have information about this vehicle or the driver, you’re asked to contact Officer Stoneking at cstoneking@crgov.com.
