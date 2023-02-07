Castle Rock police looking for pickup truck involved in hit-and-run crash

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – Police in Castle Rock are asking for your help to identify the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened sometime around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Factor Shops Boulevard and Promenade Parkway.

Police said the pickup truck – a black Dodge Ram – Ram has multiple distinct characteristics to include a lift, running boards, orange and black toolbox in the bed, custom grill with a “T-Rex” sticker and after-market wheels/tires.

Castle Rock Police Department

Police did not say whether anyone was injured following the crash

If you have information about this vehicle or the driver, you’re asked to contact Officer Stoneking at cstoneking@crgov.com.