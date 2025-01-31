Castle Rock man found guilty on 3 counts of sexual assault on a child, other sex crime-related charges

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Castle Rock man has been found guilty on several counts related to sex crimes against children, including sexual assault on a child.

Eugene Howard Glimpse, 56, was found guilty Wednesday of three counts of sexual assault on a child, enticement, unlawful sexual contact, and one count of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, according to a spokesperson with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The assaults occurred between 2002 and 2012 when Glimpse lived in Castle Rock, who has since moved to Texas, prosecutors said.

The victims include three children between the ages of 5 and 8 in Castle Rock, the spokesman said.

“Mr. Glimpse is the monster you pray resides far from your own neighborhood. Predators like him are the reason parents cannot trust that their children are safe even when playing down the street,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle Jaramillo.

District Attorney George Brauchler applauded the work of Jamaillo and Deputy DA Abby Hegarty, saying their work “exemplifies our commitment to ensuring that the 23rd Judicial District remains one of the safest in the nation.”

A sentencing date will be decided next week. Glimpse faces five years to life in prison.