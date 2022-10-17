Carjacking suspect causes multiple crashes along Sheridan Blvd. in Wheat Ridge; some roads closed, police say

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – A carjacking suspect is on the run after causing multiple crashes along Sheridan Boulevard in Wheat Ridge Monday morning, according to police.

Detectives said the suspect began the crime spree at around 8 a.m. by carjacking a truck that was pulling a large trailer and caused several collisions, including striking a landscaping business' vehicle and a white SUV as he was fleeing from the scene.

The driver of the truck tired to prevent the carjacking by jumping on the hood of the truck but he was thrown off the ruck, while the driver of the SUV, a woman, was ran over by the suspect, police said. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect - who has not been identified - then abandoned the truck and got into the passenger seat of a white Escalade, which took off from the scene. It's unclear if the driver of the Escalde is an accomplice of the suspect.

Sheridan Boulevard is closed from 35th to 38th Avenues as police search the suspect vehicle.

No other details about the suspect vehicle or the suspect were immediately available.