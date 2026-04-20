Carjacking ends in multi-vehicle crash in south Aurora; APD officer injured, 2 suspects in custody, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Two suspects are in custody and a third remains on the run following a carjacking that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in south Aurora early Monday afternoon.

It all started at around 12:30 p.m. when Aurora dispatch received a call of a reported carjacking involving three suspects. The caller said they were trying to sell either their vehicle or an item from it when the vehicle was stolen, according to an Aurora Police Department spokesperson.

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That vehicle was then spotted by a Flock camera around Parker Road and East Quincy Avenue about 15 minutes later, which prompted police to chase after the vehicle.

The chase ended when the stolen vehicle, an APD cruiser, and a third vehicle collided at the intersection of East Hampden Circle and South Chambers Road, the spokesperson said.

The officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation but was expected to be okay, according to the spokesperson. The conditions of the third driver were not immediately known.

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Aurora police said two suspects inside the stolen vehicle, which flipped during the crash, were taken into custody, with the third taking off before the chase began.

Inside the vehicle, police found three guns but provided no other details about their model.

Police are still looking for the third suspect.