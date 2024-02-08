Caretaker arrested after forcing special needs adult to exercise ‘with bar of soap in his mouth,’ deputies say

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – A caretaker has been arrested in Arapahoe County after allegedly assaulting a man with special needs at a home in Strasburg, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

Gerilynn “Lynn” Amaro, 71, of Strasburg, was arrested on suspicion of physically assaulting a person in her care after deputies responded to a home in the area on a report of a special needs man who was threatening other family members and assaulting them, a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

At the scene, deputies were given video evidence of “physical abuse and dehumanizing acts against the man, who was being forced to exercise for extended periods of time with a boar of soap in his mouth as an act of punishment,” deputies said.

Deputies also discovered the victim “had visible facial injuries and was found covered in bruises,” according to deputies. He is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Amaro agreed to be interviewed by investigators and was placed in police custody on two separate charges — second-degree and third-degree assault on an at-risk risk, a class 3 and a class 6 felony, respectively.

She was arrested Wednesday and was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility in lieu of a $25,000 bond, according to deputies. On Thursday, she had a court appearance and was released on a personal recognizance bond. The case remains an active, ongoing investigation with Arapahoe County Human Services.

“If you encounter someone being abused, it is critical to take action,” deputies said in the release. “Please contact your local law enforcement or county human services department immediately. Your prompt response can make a difference in ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable citizens.”

