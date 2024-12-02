California man arrested, attempted to pimp Denver women, DA alleges

DENVER — A 48-year-old California man was arrested after he allegedly tried to pimp two Denver women whom he met through an online sex site, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Monday.

McCann alleges Murlin Swanston, starting in 2021, contacted thousands of women online all across the country, trying to get them to take part in his sex trafficking ring.

According to an affidavit, Swanston’s alleged actions were brought to the attention of the Denver District Attorney’s Office by a commercial sex worker, who told investigators about the suspect’s alleged harassment.

“This Pimp has been contacting and harassing several of my friends and myself. Within our community of shared information, he's been at this for quite some time. He tried to make himself appear legitimate by having a website and IG. I really wanted to bring this to your attention so he doesn't go after any children,” the tipster wrote to investigators.

Investigators were directed to the suspect’s social media accounts, which the affidavit alleges contained several videos and images “related to prostitution included numerous colloquial references to the commercial sex industry, specifically pimping.”

Prosecutors believe there are many more victims in Denver and are asking any possible victims to contact Investigator Joe DeAngelo in the DA’s Human Trafficking Unit at 720-913-9108.

Swanston is currently being held in California. Formal charges will be filed as soon as Swanston is extradited to Colorado. A date for his extradition has yet to be scheduled.