California man arrested after woman's body found in south Pueblo County on Saturday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A man from California has been arrested after a woman's body was discovered in south Pueblo County on Saturday morning.

Edgar Ramos-Garcia, 47, of South Gate, California, was taken into custody on Saturday on a warrant for second-degree murder, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

The woman has not been identified. Her cause of death is under investigation.

The sheriff's office said no further details will be released as of Saturday afternoon, as this is an active investigation.

