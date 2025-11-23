Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bystander shot inside Aurora gas station amid dispute; 1 arrested

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting inside a gas station that wounded an uninvolved bystander amid a dispute between two people early Sunday morning.

Police said one person, identified as 36-year-old Jimmie White, was arrested. A second person fled on foot.

The shooting happened just after midnight inside a gas station located in the 200 block of S. Sable Boulevard, according to police.

Police said two men were inside the store arguing when one shoved the other, causing a gun to discharge.

The bullet struck a bystander, who was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at a hospital, according to the department.

Police said officers quickly identified a suspect vehicle and arrested white after a high-risk traffic stop.

The department said White is facing multiple charges, including second-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon, obstructing a peace officer/firearm, disorderly conduct, and DUI.

