Burglary suspect who allegedly opened fire on Greeley officer shot by police, taken into custody

GREELEY, Colo. — An independent investigation is underway after a Greeley police officer shot a burglary suspect who had reportedly fired at law enforcement Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the Greeley Police Department responded to a report of a burglary along 16th Avenue near the intersection with 28th Street Road at around 3:45 p.m.

As offices approached, 34-year-old Manuel Cazares “opened the front door and allegedly pointed a weapon at an officer,” according to a news release.

The officer then reportedly fired at Cazares, who was not hit and immediately retreated into the home.

Responding officers then ordered Cazares to exit the home, which he did before he stopped complying with commands. A spokesperson for the department said he was then shot with a less-than-lethal munition and taken into custody without further incident.

Cazares was taken to the Weld County Jail where he was arrested on charges of felony menacing and a protection order violation. Police said additional charges may be pending.

The officer who shot at Cazares was placed on paid administrative leave per department policy and the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Weld Conty Sheriff’s Office lead Detective Dayle Rosebrock at (970) 400-5374.