Burglary suspect shot by police in Delta Tuesday; officer placed on administrative leave

DELTA, Colo. — A man suspected in a burglary was shot and injured by an officer with the Delta Police Department Tuesday.

Officers with the Delta Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on Bert Street, not far from the Delta Cemetery at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

An altercation ensued and the burglary suspect was shot, according to a news release. The suspect’s identity is not being released at this time.

The 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is now investigating the shooting and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

