Burglary suspect arrested after standoff at Broomfield bank

Posted at 9:54 AM, Oct 08, 2022
DENVER — A man who police said broke into a Broomfield bank was arrested Saturday morning after about an hour-long standoff with officers from the Broomfield Police Department.

The suspect broke into FirsTier Bank, located at 8771 Destination Dr., sometime overnight, according to police.

Officers arrived on scene and located and arrested the suspect, whose identity has not been released, about an hour after police reported the incident on Twitter.

Surrounding businesses were on a lockout or secure status during the standoff, which has since been lifted.

