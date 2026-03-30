Broomfield police claims someone is targeting pets with hot dogs laced with meth, ecstasy near Broomfield HS

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield claim someone is targeting pets by inciting them to eat hot dogs laced with illicit drugs near Broomfield High School.

Investigators said the incidents began in late November of last year at a home on W. 6th Avenue near the intersection with Agate Street, about a block south from Broomfield High School.

“During that occurrence, the homeowner discovered two hot dogs in her backyard while conducting work. A crystal-like substance was found inside, which later tested positive for methamphetamine,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

A second incident followed about a month later.

During that incident, the homeowner reported two dogs from the property showed what they described as “unusual behavior” after the pets ingested one or more hot dogs found in their backyard. Police said both dogs were later evaluated and tested positive for meth.

The most recent incident took place last week, according to police. One of the dogs became ill and later tested for meth and MDMA, more commonly known as ecstasy or Molly.

“Detectives have pursued numerous investigative leads, including the review of surveillance footage and neighborhood canvases,” the spokesperson said. “To date, those efforts have not resulted in any viable suspects or arrests.”

Investigators said Broomfield Police also used a K-9 to sniff out where the hotdogs may be coming from, to no avail.

“Based on the circumstances and pattern of the incidents, investigators believe this specific residence is being intentionally targeted,” the spokesperson said, adding the investigation is active and ongoing.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for this crime. Anyone who knows anything about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Zachary Yee at zyee@broomfield.org or the department’s non-emergency line at 303-438-6400.