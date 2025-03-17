Broomfield police asking for tips after road rage shooting on US 36 near Flatiron Crossing on Saturday

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a road rage shooting from over the weekend.

The shooting happened on the eastbound lanes of US 36 near West Flatiron Crossing Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation shows one person was shot in the neck after three bullets struck their vehicle. That person was hospitalized with minor injuries and was expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white sedan that was seen “recklessly driving EB on US-36 between McCaslin Boulevard and Interlocken Loop,” according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the road rage shooting or saw a white sedan driving recklessly in the area between 7 and 7:30 p.m. was asked to call Detective Trujillo at (720) 887-5297 or contact him by email at ntrujillo@broomfield.org.