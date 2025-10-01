Broomfield driver arrested after following woman home in road rage incident, police say

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Broomfield man has been arrested after reportedly following a woman to her home following a road rage incident last week.
The incident happened Friday near Zuni Street and 144th Avenue. Police said a 28-year-old woman told them that after inadvertently cutting off a truck in traffic, the driver – only identified as a 62-year-old man – followed her to her home.
The suspect admitted to following the woman and positioning his vehicle “in a manner that blocked hers in the driveway after she had parked,” according to a spokesperson with the police department.
Police said the suspect left a short time later but was observed continuing to circle the neighborhood. The driver was arrested and booked into the Broomfield Detention Center on a harassment charge, the spokesperson said.
“If you ever find yourself the victim of road rage remember to stay calm, avoid engaging and call the police,” they added.
