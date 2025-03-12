Broomfield dentist sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for soliciting sex from a minor

MIAMI — A Broomfield dentist was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for soliciting sex from a minor in Florida.

Jason James Atha, 51, pleaded guilty on Dec. 6, 2024, to charges of attempted enticement of a minor and transportation of child sex abuse material.

Court records show that beginning on Oct. 3, 2023, Atha used a social media app to solicit sex with an 8-year-old child through conversations with the child’s mother in south Florida. The child’s purported “mother” was in fact an undercover Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agent.

The agent said Atha’s communications detailed the sexual acts he wanted to engage in with the child, according to prosecutors.

About six days later, on Oct. 9, Atha flew to Palm Beach International Airport in south Florida, hoping to rape the 8-year-old child, and was arrested at the airport. A search of Atha’s devices revealed he was in possession of child sex abuse videos.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon also ruled Atha will have supervised release for life following his release.

Anyone with information regarding child sexual exploitation and abuse is encouraged to call (877) 447-4847.