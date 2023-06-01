Brighton police locate inmate who escaped from Adams County Detention Center Thursday

UPDATE: The escaped inmate was located and taken back into custody, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office thanked the Brighton Police Department and the community for their assistance.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – An inmate is on the run after escaping from the Adams County Detention Center in Brighton Thursday, and police are asking for your help to find him.

Few details about the inmate were released late Thursday afternoon by the police department, which said the suspect escaped from the county’s detention center in Brighton sometime Thursday.

Brighton Police Department

The man, pictured above, may be wearing a yellow jumpsuit and/or shackles, according to a tweet from Brighton PD.

If you see the man or notice anything suspicious, you are asked to not approach him and instead call 911.

