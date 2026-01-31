Brighton house party shooting leaves 3 injured; teenage girl arrested after vehicle crash

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A teenage girl suspected of a house party shooting that wounded three people in Brighton was arrested following a vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to the Brighton Police Department.
The shooting occurred around 12:26 a.m. at a house in the area of Bridge Street and S. 8th Avenue, leaving two women in critical but stable condition and an 18-year-old man wounded but who has since been released from the hospital.
Investigators say a verbal altercation escalated when a suspect opened fire toward the home and people in the front yard, then fled and later crashed a vehicle.
Casandra Rocha-Martinez, 19, was taken into custody after a passenger was ejected and injured in the crash.
Rocha-Martinez was booked into Adams County Jail on numerous charges, including attempted first-degree murder and vehicular assault.
Police say the incident appears isolated and are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s tip line at 303-655-8740.
