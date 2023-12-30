Breckenridge contractor alleged to have stolen more than $180k in construction fraud scheme arrested by police

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. – A Breckenridge contractor who is alleged to have stolen thousands of dollars from older Coloradans in a construction fraud scheme has been arrested by police and is facing several felony charges.

Justin Jeffre Ord, 43, of Breckenridge was arrested Thursday on eight felony theft charges, including two counts of theft from at-risk individuals (people over the age of 70. All charges relate to Ord’s local construction businesses, according to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Ord allegedly entered into construction contracts with older residents for home improvements or other construction work that require deposits between 60-80% of the total contract price to be paid upfront. Little to no work was completed by Ord of his businesses.

Over a dozen victims from Clear Creek, Summit, Lake, Park and Eagle counties contacted law enforcement and reported they had been victims of theft by Ord, who was arrested on a $100,000 warrant at his home in Breckenridge by Summit County Sheriff’s detectives.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen more than $180,000 over a span of two years, from 2021 to 2023. His next court date is Jan. 10, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. in the Summit County Courthouse.

If you or someone you know, believe you are a victim of construction fraud and/or theft, or if you have any information regarding any of these alleged crimes, please contact the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at 970-453-3523.

