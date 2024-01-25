Watch Now
Boy Scouts trailer with $15,000 worth of gear inside stolen in Aurora, police say

Posted at 12:30 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 14:31:59-05

AURORA, Colo. – Police in Aurora need your help after a Boy Scouts trailer was stolen from the parking lot of a church earlier this month.

The 2016 white H7H 10-foot trailer, which had nearly $15,000 worth of Boy Scouts of America equipment and camping gear inside, was stolen from the Easter Hills Community Curch parking lot on E. Smoky Hill Rd. on Jan. 6 at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said a suspect driving a white van entered the parking lot and stole the trailer with everything inside.

The suspect van may be a Ford Econoline/E250/E350 model from the 2000s. It had a flashing light attached to the roof toward the front of the van, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to APD’s Office Nestor at (720) 450-2848.

