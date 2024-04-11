Boulder Valley School District teacher on paid leave after injuring student, school principal says

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder Valley School District teacher is on paid leave after allegedly injuring a student at Monarch PK-8, the school principal said in a letter to parents Thursday.

In a letter to parents, teachers and staff, Monarch PK-8 Principal Robin Techmanski said teacher Matt Hill had been charged by the Louisville Police Department with child abuse – knowingly/recklessly causing injury other than serious bodily injury, a misdemeanor, “following an incident with a student."

The principal said the school took immediate action upon learning about the incident by notifying police and placing Hill on paid administrative leave.

No other information about the incident was shared by the principal, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

Techmanski asked anyone with additional information about this crime to reach out to Louisville Police Officer Jewel Danielson at jdanieldson@louisvilleco.gov.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 11, 11am