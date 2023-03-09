Boulder therapist charged with sexual assault on a child, detectives searching for additional victims

BOULDER, Colo. – Detectives are looking for additional victims following the arrest of a Boulder therapist charged with child sex crimes.

Mark A. Hochwender, 72, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two felony counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust – pattern of abuse, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department.

Hochwender was in his 40s when these crimes occurred, and the victims – who were juveniles at the time – came forward after they became adults, police said.

Investigators said the victims told detectives the incidents occurred when they saw Hochwender as their therapist between August 1999 and the present day at Hochwender’s home office in the City of Boulder and in the City of Westminster.

Police said this was long-term investigation involving multiple families.

Anyone with any information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Lutz at LutzC@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-4374 reference case 20-11516. Those who might have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers here.