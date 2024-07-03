Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Boulder police take armed man into custody

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Siren 2
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jul 03, 2024

BOULDER, Colo. – Police in Boulder asked residents to avoid south Boulder as they worked to take an armed suspect into custody Wednesday.

Around 12:20 p.m., police said they took the suspect into custody and there was no active threat to the public.

About an hour earlier, police said they were working in the area of 17th Street and Baseline Road attempting to take a man into custody who was wanted on an attempted murder investigation.

No other details about the alleged crime were immediately available.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 3, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News