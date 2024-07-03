Boulder police take armed man into custody

BOULDER, Colo. – Police in Boulder asked residents to avoid south Boulder as they worked to take an armed suspect into custody Wednesday.

Around 12:20 p.m., police said they took the suspect into custody and there was no active threat to the public.

About an hour earlier, police said they were working in the area of 17th Street and Baseline Road attempting to take a man into custody who was wanted on an attempted murder investigation.

ACTIVE SCENE. AVOID THE AREA. Boulder Police are asking the public to avoid the 1700 block of Baseline while officers attempt to take an armed man into custody in connection to an attempted murder investigation #boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/Zg08Ai6wYr — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) July 3, 2024

No other details about the alleged crime were immediately available.

