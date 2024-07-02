Watch Now
Boulder police seeks man suspected of following women to their homes

Boulder police
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jul 01, 2024

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are looking for a man they say has been seen following college-aged women to their homes at night.

The suspect, Nimroid Boles Folsom, 51, has been arrested on past occasions for similar offenses, according to the Boulder Police Department. They fear he may escalate his alleged criminal behavior if not found.

He currently has a no-bond warrant out for his arrest for one count of indecent exposure. He’s also under investigation for a possible burglary, Boulder police said.

Folsom is described as a 5’5” tall, 140-pound male with black hair and brown eyes who often rides a bicycle.

Boulder Police ask anyone with information on Folsom's location or who sees him to call 911, referencing case 24-5477.

