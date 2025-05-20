Boulder police seeking additional victims in string of hit-and-runs along 14th Street Monday

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are looking for any additional victims following a string of hit-and-runs that occurred along 14th Street late Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of 14th and Pearl Streets for a report of a vehicle that had struck a parked truck. Within minutes, a second call came in that the same vehicle struck a moving car at 14th and Walnut Street and left the scene, according to a news release.

Officers searched the area but did not find the driver, a department spokesperson said.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a third call came in that the driver of the same vehicle – described as a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata with Texas plates – had crashed with a vehicle stopped at a traffic light at Arapahoe Avenue and Folsom.

Within minutes, police received a fourth call that the same driver had collided with a vehicle stopped at a traffic light at Canyon and 15th.

Less than 15 minutes later, a fifth call came in that the same driver ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle in the intersection of Canyon and 4th Street, according to police.

Officers said no one was injured and the suspect – identified as 28-year-old Molly Tucker – was arrested at the scene on several charges, including: Five counts of failure to present evidence of insurance, four counts of reckless driving, four counts of failing to remain at scene after damaging another vehicle, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident without providing required information, and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both.

Traffic officers are looking for any additional victims whose cars may have been struck between 4:50 and 5:43 p.m. in this area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crash Investigations Specialist Joe Fischer at (303) 503-0406 or FischerJ@bouldercolorado.gov regarding case 25-04612.