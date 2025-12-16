Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boulder police officer facing domestic violence charge after Arvada arrest

ARVADA, Colo. — An officer with the Boulder Police Department is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after his arrest in Arvada Tuesday.

Arvada police arrested Jon Hill, an officer with the BPD since April of this year, for domestic violence harassment, according to Boulder police.

Hill was arrested after Arvada police responded to a home near Dover Court and Clara Belle Drive at 9:24 a.m. for a report of a domestic dispute between a couple.

The Boulder Police Department placed Hill on paid administrative leave after his arrest, in accordance with department policy.

No other details were released.

