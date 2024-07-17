Watch Now
Boulder police make arrest after man stabbed on bike path, seize nearly 300 fentanyl pills

stabbing arrest fent.png
Boulder police
stabbing arrest fent.png
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jul 17, 2024

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder took a man into custody in connection with a stabbing on a bike path earlier this week and seized nearly 300 fentanyl pills during the arrest.

Demetrius Alford, 33, whom police are calling a person of interest in the Monday morning stabbing, was charged with possession with intent to distribute as a special offender and possession of a deadly weapon.

Additionally, police said Alford was found with a large knife and 3 grams of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest Monday night.

The stabbing incident occurred just before 11 a.m.

The victim told police an unknown male stabbed him while he walked down a bike path near Scott Carpenter Park. The suspect was on a bike and reportedly wearing a tribal type of mask when the stabbing occurred.

Police did not disclose the victim's condition or the extent of his injuries.

Alford's possible involvement with the stabbing incident is still under investigation.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
