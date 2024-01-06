Watch Now
Boulder police investigate sexual assault on bike path

Posted at 2:26 PM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 16:26:27-05

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are investigating a sexual assault that occurred along a bike trail early Saturday morning.

Police said the female victim was on the bike path west of Foothills Parkway just north of Baseline around 3 a.m. when the assault occurred.

The suspect is described as a male with mid forehead length brown hair and a deep, low voice. A second suspect was present, but a description was not available.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in that area around that time and may have witnessed any part of this incident to please contact Detective Hartkopp at 303-441-1951 or at HartkoppC@bouldercolorado.gov.

