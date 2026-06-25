Boulder police arrest man accused of attacking 2 people on Pearl Street with a knife

BOULDER, Colo. — A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked two strangers with a knife on Pearl Street Thursday morning, the Boulder Police Department announced.

Marcus Ariel Valles, 35, of Lakewood faces three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of felony menacing and one count of first-degree assault, also a felony. The department said additional charges are likely.

Denver7 is working to learn more about this incident and will update this story.

Police first learned of the incident when a person called 911 at 7:54 a.m. Thursday to report that a man had attacked a woman with a knife along the 1300 block of Pearl Street. The suspect, later identified as Valles, approached the 44-year-old woman, who was walking to work, and began hitting her with the knife. Police said she had bruises and cuts to her hand, but was able to get away from the man.

Valles then walked up to a 50-year-old man, who was also on his way to work. Valles cornered him and allegedly tried to stab him, but did not hit the man. The man threw his coffee at the suspect and ran away, police said.

At 7:56 a.m., Boulder police took Valles into custody at gunpoint.

During a subsequent interview with police, Valles said he came to Boulder "to hurt people." Detectives said they believe he was targeting strangers who were walking alone. They do not think he was working with anybody else.

"This could have been much worse," said Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn. "We will not tolerate anyone coming to our community to do harm. I’m proud of the swift response by both our Public Safety Information Center operators and our Patrol officers who were able to find this man within seconds and arrest him within two minutes of the call coming out."

The Boulder Police Department is trying to speak with a woman who may have witnessed the crimes. They shared a photo of her below.

Boulder Police Department

Anyone with any information about the suspect or this crime is asked to contact detectives via the Boulder police tipline at 303-441-1974 and reference case 26-05470.