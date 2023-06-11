Watch Now
Boulder mother facing murder charges after two-month child dies at hospital

BOULDER, Colo. – A 29-year-old Boulder woman is in custody after her two-month-old child died at the hospital Saturday night.

Anna Louise Englund was booked into the Boulder County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of child abuse resulting in death, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Police were called to a north Boulder home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to check on the welfare of Englund, who police said was possibly having a mental health crisis.

Witnesses reported that Englund had taken her two-month-old boy from her home and driven away in her car.

After police sent out a statewide alert, she was located around 10:20 p.m. driving toward Boulder Community Hospital, where she was met by police and her infant rushed to the emergency department.

The boy was pronounced deceased at 10:48 p.m., according to police.

The exact cause and manner of death have not been released. The coroner’s office will make a determination after its investigation.

Police said they are still piecing together the sequence of events and further details will be released at a later time.

