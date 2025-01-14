Boulder man sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for child sex abuse-related crimes

DENVER — A Boulder man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison in connection with child sex-related crimes, officials with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday.

James Wendell Dean, 54, of Boulder, was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of transportation of a minor across state lines with the intention of engaging in sexually explicit conduct with the minor, according to a news release.

“Crimes against children are the most despicable in our society,” said United States Attorney Matt Kirsch in prepared remarks. “Our office will aggressively prosecute anyone who harms a minor.”

Details of the crime Dean was convicted for were not immediately available.

“This sentence serves as a reminder that protecting children from predators is a top priority for the FBI,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “We will continue to support victims of child sexual exploitation and work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who prey upon children.”