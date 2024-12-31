Boulder man arrested on several domestic violence charges, police say

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder man wanted on several counts of domestic violence was arrested Tuesday after a brief standoff, police said in a news release.

James Zachariah Jones, 34, was arrested at an apartment on Sundown Lane near the intersection with Taft Drive after a short standoff with police, who responded to the area at around 11 a.m.

Police said initial efforts to communicate with Jones failed and a Boulder Police SWAT Team was called in to assist. After a while, the suspect eventually surrendered and was placed into custody without incident.

Several residents of the apartment complex were evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Jones was taken to jail on several charges, including second-degree assault, third-degree assault and false imprisonment.

“Additionally, the suspect had an active warrant out of Pitkin County for Failure to Appear on an unrelated 3rd degree assault charge stemming from a separate incident in that jurisdiction,” a Boulder Police Department spokesperson said.