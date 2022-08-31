Boulder County Sheriff’s Office investigates break-in at Sugarloaf fire station

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a Sugarloaf fire station.

The break-in was discovered Tuesday morning at station 2, located at 1360 Sugarloaf Road in Boulder County.

The Sugarloaf Fire Protection District said the suspect or suspects ransacked the station, damaged equipment and stole several pieces of gear, including rescue tools and a medical kit from an ambulance.

Crews from the all-volunteer district spent all day Tuesday cleaning up the station and making sure they have the necessary equipment to respond to emergencies, the district said.

They also said the outpouring of support from the community has been incredible. The district has three stations.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444.