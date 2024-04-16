Boulder County man arrested on sexual exploitation of a child charges, deputies say

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child, deputies with the sheriff’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

The investigation into 27-year-old Phillip Murillo began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the distribution of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

A search warrant was granted and executed at his home on Gibbs Ave. near the intersection with Franklin Dr. in northeast Boulder on April 3, “where multiple electronic devices were seized,” according to the news release.

Additional search warrants were served to Internet and Electronic Service Providers for the uploaded data “where multiple files were found in violation of sexual exploitation of a child,” investigators said.

Murillo was booked into the Boulder County Jail on an arrest warrant with no bond for one count of sexual exploitation of a child – distributes sexually exploitative material, a Class 3 felony; and one count of sexual exploitation of a child – possession/motion picture, a Class 4 felony.

Several agencies participated in the investigation, including the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety and the Boulder Police Department SWAT team.

